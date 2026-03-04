Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.84. 127,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 62,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BNKK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bonk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bonk to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bonk Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Trading of Bonk

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bonk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bonk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bonk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Bonk Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc in September 2023.

