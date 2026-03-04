UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.44. 16,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 348,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTO. Wall Street Zen upgraded UTime to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTime in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get UTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTime

UTime Stock Performance

About UTime

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.13.

(Get Free Report)

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.