Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.1810. 4,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

WBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Wallbox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million.

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company’s product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

