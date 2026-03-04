PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,264 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 29th total of 58,822 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTPZ. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:LTPZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $55.66.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of the Underlying Index.

