Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Decreases By 21.0%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,519 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 57,628 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

INFL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 81,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2,333.54 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,427.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFL. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 306.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

