Short Interest in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Decreases By 21.0%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,519 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 29th total of 57,628 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
INFL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 81,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2,333.54 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,427.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
