FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,973 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 29th total of 6,937 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 69.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 361,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

RSJN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

