Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,690 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 29th total of 11,302 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Educational Development by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the direct marketing and digital retailing of educational and inspirational reading materials, including books, Bibles, devotionals, and related gift items. The company’s product portfolio extends to children’s literature, music, and home décor, targeting consumers in the faith-based and human-interest segments. Products are sold under proprietary brands across multiple online and catalog platforms.

Central to the company’s operations are its e-commerce websites and print catalogs, which support both retail and wholesale distribution channels.

