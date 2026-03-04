iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 816,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 975,020 shares.The stock last traded at $219.93 and had previously closed at $219.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVE. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

