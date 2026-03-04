Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $95.2770. Approximately 3,409,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.22.

The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at $238,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

