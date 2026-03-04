iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 295.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

