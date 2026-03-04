William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 81,416 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. $CGNT

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.84% of Cognyte Software worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 183.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 94,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1,767.0% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CGNT opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

