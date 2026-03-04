US Bancorp DE Sells 4,893 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $229.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $4,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,547,965. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Five Below from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.