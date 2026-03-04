Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Stephen Feider Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $17,650.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,930.44. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $590,600.00.

Beta Bionics Trading Down 7.6%

Beta Bionics stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 5.60. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beta Bionics from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Beta Bionics

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears unreliable or reporting?error driven (entries show “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear signal from short sellers in these reports — treat short?interest changes as inconclusive for now.

Short?interest data appears unreliable or reporting?error driven (entries show “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear signal from short sellers in these reports — treat short?interest changes as inconclusive for now. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in early March (CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares at ~$12.36; other executives also sold small blocks), prompting the narrative of a wave of executive exits that can pressure the stock. These trades were disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings and covered in a TipRanks piece highlighting the coordinated sales. Beta Bionics Insiders Quietly Cash Out CFO Form 4

Multiple insiders sold shares in early March (CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares at ~$12.36; other executives also sold small blocks), prompting the narrative of a wave of executive exits that can pressure the stock. These trades were disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings and covered in a TipRanks piece highlighting the coordinated sales. Negative Sentiment: A securities?litigation firm (Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP) issued a shareholder reminder/investigation notice encouraging investors who suffered losses to contact them — this increases legal and reputational risk and can weigh on sentiment and share price until resolved. Faruqi & Faruqi Shareholder Reminder

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual?hormone modes.

