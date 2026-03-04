Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 602,044 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,877,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,044 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,671,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,560 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a major shareholder?return program (~$10 billion) that reinforces its income profile and supports dividend?oriented holders. This is a clear long?term positive for valuation and yield investors. Read More.

P&G announced a major shareholder?return program (~$10 billion) that reinforces its income profile and supports dividend?oriented holders. This is a clear long?term positive for valuation and yield investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4: EPS slightly beat estimates and management provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) roughly in line with expectations — evidence of earnings resilience even as revenue missed marginally. That supports the stock’s defensive, cash?flow narrative. Read More.

Q4: EPS slightly beat estimates and management provided FY2026 EPS guidance (6.830–7.090) roughly in line with expectations — evidence of earnings resilience even as revenue missed marginally. That supports the stock’s defensive, cash?flow narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching an AI/technology shift (AI?driven product development, supply?chain automation) as a growth lever presented at CAGNY — a strategic message that can boost margins over time if execution follows. Read More.

Management is pitching an AI/technology shift (AI?driven product development, supply?chain automation) as a growth lever presented at CAGNY — a strategic message that can boost margins over time if execution follows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: P&G’s brand and product initiatives (Gain Plus launch; Spruce marketing/mascot) support long?term brand health but are unlikely to move shares materially in the near term. Read More. Read More.

P&G’s brand and product initiatives (Gain Plus launch; Spruce marketing/mascot) support long?term brand health but are unlikely to move shares materially in the near term. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive (average rating: Moderate Buy; mixed price targets), and large institutional holders have been adding to positions — both stabilize the investor base but don’t explain intraday moves. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive (average rating: Moderate Buy; mixed price targets), and large institutional holders have been adding to positions — both stabilize the investor base but don’t explain intraday moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares (about $917k) and reduced her stake materially — a disclosure that often triggers short?term selling or investor caution even if for personal reasons. Read More.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

