NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NRXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.80 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

