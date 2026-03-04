Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.46. Atlanta Braves had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 521,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,081,956.26. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 44.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 48.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on?field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

