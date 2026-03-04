MarineMax, Inc. $HZO Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.84% of MarineMax worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 142,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 734,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 225,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.66. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $505.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

