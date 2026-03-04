Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,034 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.89. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.