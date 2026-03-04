Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 394,022 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,022 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 863.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $89,380.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 761,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,279. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,429,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.60. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 599,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.