OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

