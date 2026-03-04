Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,744 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Ball by 17.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Ball Stock Down 1.8%

BALL opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

