Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,593 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of XHR opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $2,389,528.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.