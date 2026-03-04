Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.71 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

