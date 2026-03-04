Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,984 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth $214,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.3%

PKG stock opened at $231.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.71. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

