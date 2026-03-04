Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 33,426 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 486,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 223,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 199.29 and a beta of 0.99. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Stories

