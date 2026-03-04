Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OSK opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

