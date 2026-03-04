NZS Capital LLC Makes New $23.94 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,937,000. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,712.96. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 200,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,965,146.16. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,074.37 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,080.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $982.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Further Reading

