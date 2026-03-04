Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 287.79 and a quick ratio of 287.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

