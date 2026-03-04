Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $78,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

