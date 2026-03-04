Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Grupo TMM SAB had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

OTCMKTS:GTMAY remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo TMM SAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Grupo TMM SAB is a Mexico?based maritime transportation and logistics company that operates a diversified fleet of vessels and provides a full suite of port, terminal and shipyard services. The company’s core activities include dry bulk and container shipping, tug and barge operations, offshore support services and dredging. Through its subsidiaries, Grupo TMM offers intermodal transport, industrial logistics solutions and specialized marine services to a variety of sectors.

In the shipping segment, Grupo TMM charters and operates dry bulk carriers, container ships, tugs and offshore support vessels to transport cargo along major trade routes in the Americas.

