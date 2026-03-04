Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 11.04%.

Here are the key takeaways from Riskified’s conference call:

Record Q4 results and profitability: Q4 revenue was $99.3M, the company reported its first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability (Q4 net income $5.8M) and Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $17.7M (18% margin); full?year revenue was $344.6M with Adjusted EBITDA up >55% YoY.

2026 guidance is for revenue of $372–384M (8–11% growth), non?GAAP gross profit growth of 7–12% (midpoint targeting double?digit acceleration), and Adjusted EBITDA of $26–34M (?8% margin), with results sensitive to merchant timing and macro factors. Strong capital position and shareholder returns: the company holds ~$298M in cash, zero debt, expects ~ $40M in free cash flow in 2026, has repurchased ~52M shares since 2023 and the board authorized an additional $75M buyback (total available ?$84M).

Strong capital position and shareholder returns: the company holds ~$298M in cash, zero debt, expects ~ $40M in free cash flow in 2026, has repurchased ~52M shares since 2023 and the board authorized an additional $75M buyback (total available ?$84M). Commercial momentum and product expansion: net dollar retention improved to 105% (ADR ?100%), Q4 delivered the highest quarterly new?business wins since the IPO, multi?product merchant adoption rose ~50%, and non?core products generated ~$10M in 2025 with a $15–20M target for 2026.

Commercial momentum and product expansion: net dollar retention improved to (ADR ?100%), Q4 delivered the highest quarterly new?business wins since the IPO, multi?product merchant adoption rose ~50%, and non?core products generated ~$10M in 2025 with a $15–20M target for 2026. Material FX headwind: appreciation of the Israeli shekel versus the USD is expected to compress Adjusted EBITDA margin by ~400 basis points (roughly $14M), increasing reported operating expense pressure in 2026.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 612,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Riskified by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 311,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Riskified from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

