iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $683.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $751.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.