PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 16,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,479. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund employs a flexible, multi-sector approach to building a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities and may use leverage to enhance income potential. Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), the fund leverages the firm’s extensive credit research and risk management capabilities.

The fund’s investment strategy spans corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, government and agency obligations, and emerging markets debt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.