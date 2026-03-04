Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
GUG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,952. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.
Employing a dynamic asset allocation framework, the fund’s management team adjusts exposures based on market valuations, economic outlooks and risk assessments.
