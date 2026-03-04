Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 8th

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 39,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $986.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

