Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,714. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 175,137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,186,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,478,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,179,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

