John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 31st

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.

The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.

