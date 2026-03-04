EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from EVgo’s conference call:

EVgo reached a major milestone of adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 2025 and delivered full-year adjusted EBITDA of $12M, with management targeting a strong H2 2026 exit run-rate (up to $40M annualized).

The network scaled to across ~1,200 stations with 1.6M customers, Q4 utilization of 24%, 366 GWh dispensed in 2025, and revenue of $384M (+50% YoY), highlighting high and growing per-stall demand versus smaller CPOs. EVgo plans an accelerated build in 2026 (1,400–1,650 total stalls, a >50% increase in owned stalls) and expects 2026 revenue of $410M–$470M with adjusted EBITDA of -$20M to +$20M, reflecting meaningful second-half weighting and higher near-term G&A and capex.

EVgo plans an accelerated build in 2026 (1,400–1,650 total stalls, a >50% increase in owned stalls) and expects 2026 revenue of $410M–$470M with adjusted EBITDA of -$20M to +$20M, reflecting meaningful second-half weighting and higher near-term G&A and capex. Management is rolling out >400 additional NACS/MAX connectors in 2026 (after a ~100-unit pilot) to effectively double EVgo’s addressable market, and is expanding rideshare and AV partnerships (e.g., Uber, Waymo) that drive higher utilization and recurring demand.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.63. EVgo has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo News Summary

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,188.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 456,201 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 31.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,819,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 1,195,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVgo by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting EVgo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats: EVgo reported Q4 revenue of $118.5M (up 75% YoY) and EPS of ($0.04), beating consensus—driving an initial stock uptick after the results. Q4 press release

Q4 beats: EVgo reported Q4 revenue of $118.5M (up 75% YoY) and EPS of ($0.04), beating consensus—driving an initial stock uptick after the results. Positive Sentiment: Network expansion: Management is accelerating NACS rollout and targeting 1,400–1,650 new stalls in 2026, signaling faster unit growth and network revenue scaling that supports longer?term revenue visibility. Expansion article

Network expansion: Management is accelerating NACS rollout and targeting 1,400–1,650 new stalls in 2026, signaling faster unit growth and network revenue scaling that supports longer?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel kept overweight/buy ratings despite trimming price targets, implying continued analyst conviction in upside potential (new PTs of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively). Analyst notes

Analyst support remains constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald and Stifel kept overweight/buy ratings despite trimming price targets, implying continued analyst conviction in upside potential (new PTs of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and summaries: Multiple outlets summarized the beat and call (earnings transcript, MarketBeat and Zacks coverage), providing detail for investors but no new catalysts beyond the results. Earnings summary

Coverage and summaries: Multiple outlets summarized the beat and call (earnings transcript, MarketBeat and Zacks coverage), providing detail for investors but no new catalysts beyond the results. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus rating: Brokerages show a consensus of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but generally positive sell?side sentiment. Consensus note

Consensus rating: Brokerages show a consensus of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but generally positive sell?side sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported appears inconsistent (zero shares / 0.0 days-to-cover) and likely reflects a data anomaly rather than a real short?squeeze signal; treat with caution. (No reliable link available.)

Short?interest data reported appears inconsistent (zero shares / 0.0 days-to-cover) and likely reflects a data anomaly rather than a real short?squeeze signal; treat with caution. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance disappointed vs. Street: EVgo guided revenue to $410–$470M versus consensus near ~$481M, and issued an adjusted EBITDA range that implies modest near?term profitability risk—this trimmed some of the post?earnings upside. Company presentation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EVgo from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

About EVgo

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

