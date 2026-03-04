Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Grows By 39.6%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,917 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 49,351 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,077,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271,923 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 316,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 201,873 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE: WIA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current real income while preserving real capital. The fund strives to achieve its objective by investing primarily in inflation-linked debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as inflation-linked bonds issued by supranational organizations and corporate issuers. By focusing on instruments that adjust principal and interest payments in line with inflation, WIA aims to protect investors’ purchasing power over time.

Since its initial public offering in December 2007, the fund has employed a flexible, research-driven approach to managing duration, sector allocation and credit exposure.

