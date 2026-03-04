Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 537,969 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 29th total of 388,616 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 226,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. 25,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,409. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $103.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

