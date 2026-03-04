Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Target from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Target by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. QVR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Target by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 177,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

