Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

ZD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 440,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,032. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: The $1.2B cash sale to Accenture validates hidden asset value, materially reshapes Ziff Davis’s balance sheet and was the clear catalyst for the share rally. Read More.

Mainstream press and the company release confirm deal terms and timing; treat these as official details but not a replacement for management’s forthcoming capital-allocation guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results showed revenue slipping to $406.7M and lower net income, a reminder that core-media operations still face growth/margin pressure. Read More.

Recent Q4 results showed revenue slipping to $406.7M and lower net income, a reminder that core-media operations still face growth/margin pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A securities investigation by Levi & Korsinsky into how ZD presented adjusted EBITDA/adjusted EPS metrics introduces regulatory/legal risk and could create near-term headline volatility. Read More.

A securities investigation by Levi & Korsinsky into how ZD presented adjusted EBITDA/adjusted EPS metrics introduces regulatory/legal risk and could create near-term headline volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors previously reacted negatively to the weak quarter (shares fell on the report), so any uncertainty about how proceeds will be used or about ongoing results could produce pullbacks. Read More.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

