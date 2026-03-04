Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. 49,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $1.73 vs $1.65 est. and revenue $1.02B vs $975.8M est.; revenue grew ~45.6% YoY and management cited strong contributions from recent additions. These metrics underpin the upside re-rating. MarketBeat Earnings Release

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS $1.73 vs $1.65 est. and revenue $1.02B vs $975.8M est.; revenue grew ~45.6% YoY and management cited strong contributions from recent additions. These metrics underpin the upside re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.50 (vs. consensus ~$5.89) and issued revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.5B — the billings/guidance beat materially increases forward earnings visibility. Business Wire: Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook

Management raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.50 (vs. consensus ~$5.89) and issued revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.5B — the billings/guidance beat materially increases forward earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Helly Hansen acquisition is cited as a near-term growth driver (company scheduling a Helly Hansen Investor Day for Sept. 2, 2026) — signals management expects sustained contribution and is laying out a longer-term plan for the brand. Business Wire: Helly Hansen Investor Day

Helly Hansen acquisition is cited as a near-term growth driver (company scheduling a Helly Hansen Investor Day for Sept. 2, 2026) — signals management expects sustained contribution and is laying out a longer-term plan for the brand. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target from $95 to $100 and kept a Buy rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and room for upside versus the recent trade level. Benzinga: BTIG Price Target Raise

BTIG raised its price target from $95 to $100 and kept a Buy rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and room for upside versus the recent trade level. Neutral Sentiment: Wrangler launched a limited?edition collaboration with Avirex — positive for brand marketing and younger consumer reach but likely modest near-term financial impact. Business Wire: Wrangler x Avirex Collab

Wrangler launched a limited?edition collaboration with Avirex — positive for brand marketing and younger consumer reach but likely modest near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and conference call transcripts are available for deeper read on margin drivers, channel performance and FX exposure — useful for modeling but no new headline beyond the beats and guidance. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

