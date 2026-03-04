SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 12,385 shares.The stock last traded at $21.2750 and had previously closed at $20.54.

SBI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

