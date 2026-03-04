BNP Paribas Exane Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $74.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 289,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and profit improvement — Best Buy reported $2.61 GAAP EPS vs. consensus ~$2.48 and highlighted margin gains and cost discipline that drove stronger profits despite a small sales decline. MarketWatch: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat and profit improvement — Best Buy reported $2.61 GAAP EPS vs. consensus ~$2.48 and highlighted margin gains and cost discipline that drove stronger profits despite a small sales decline. Positive Sentiment: Buy-side support remains — Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” and a $90 price target, signaling conviction that earnings strength and buyback/dividend support value. Benzinga: Guggenheim Rating

Buy-side support remains — Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” and a $90 price target, signaling conviction that earnings strength and buyback/dividend support value. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress cited by analysts — Coverage notes that a leaner cost structure and improved profitability are driving the post?earnings rally even as sales soften. 247WallSt: Cost Structure

Operational progress cited by analysts — Coverage notes that a leaner cost structure and improved profitability are driving the post?earnings rally even as sales soften. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey cut its price target to $80 but kept an “outperform” rating (still a material upside vs. the current price), reflecting mixed long?term conviction.

Telsey cut its price target to $80 but kept an “outperform” rating (still a material upside vs. the current price), reflecting mixed long?term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $68 and moved to “neutral,” reducing upside expectations for near?term performance. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $68 and moved to “neutral,” reducing upside expectations for near?term performance. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2027 guidance updated to $6.30–$6.60 EPS (consensus ~6.68) and revenue guidance slightly below street expectations, which tempers the beat and leaves investors weighing near?term growth headwinds.

FY?2027 guidance updated to $6.30–$6.60 EPS (consensus ~6.68) and revenue guidance slightly below street expectations, which tempers the beat and leaves investors weighing near?term growth headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and same?store sales weakness — Q4 revenue was $13.81B vs. estimates near $13.96B and comp sales slipped (~?0.8%), reinforcing that consumers are pulling back on big?ticket electronics. Yahoo Finance: Revenue Miss

Revenue and same?store sales weakness — Q4 revenue was $13.81B vs. estimates near $13.96B and comp sales slipped (~?0.8%), reinforcing that consumers are pulling back on big?ticket electronics. Negative Sentiment: Company warns of softer annual sales and supply/tariff uncertainty — Best Buy forecast annual sales below Wall Street estimates, a clear headwind to multiple expansion. Reuters: Sales Forecast

Company warns of softer annual sales and supply/tariff uncertainty — Best Buy forecast annual sales below Wall Street estimates, a clear headwind to multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side critique and structural concerns — A Seeking Alpha piece downgraded BBY to “Sell,” highlighting weak differentiation, e?commerce vulnerability, and limited near?term catalysts despite a high dividend yield. Seeking Alpha: Sell Rating

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Further Reading

