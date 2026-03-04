Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,801 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

