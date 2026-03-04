SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 203,088 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 29th total of 155,189 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSW. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.26. 6,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,484. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.55 and a 1-year high of $205.76. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.75.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

