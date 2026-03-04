Eldorado Gold (ELD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) recently:

2/26/2026 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from C$46.25 to C$52.00.

2/20/2026 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/17/2026 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “moderate buy” to “hold”. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from C$47.00.

2/10/2026 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$65.00.

2/3/2026 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Eldorado Gold was upgraded by Scotiabank from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/22/2026 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$74.00.

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Christian Milau purchased 3,500 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,498.46. This trade represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

