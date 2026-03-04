Short Interest in Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Declines By 14.7%

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,362 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 29th total of 16,842 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kubota stock remained flat at $92.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 31,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,087. Kubota has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. Zacks Research raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

