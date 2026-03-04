Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,237 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 4,210 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $676.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $676.02 and a 200 day moving average of $679.19. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $676.02 and a one year high of $699.69.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation is a Japanese real estate investment trust (J-REIT) that began operations in 2014 and is traded over the counter under the symbol JPRRF. The company focuses on building a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across Japan, targeting stable rental income and potential long-term capital appreciation.

The trust’s core activities encompass the acquisition, leasing, redevelopment and management of commercial real estate assets, including office buildings, retail centres, logistics facilities, residential complexes and hotels.

